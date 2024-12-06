Dubai: Dubai Police has announced a temporary suspension of its traffic services on the website and smart channels to enhance user experience and service quality.
This essential update will result in a brief outage from 11 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2024, to 4 pm on Sunday, December 8, 2024.
“In line with our efforts to provide innovative services, #DubaiPolice is transforming its traffic services on both the website and smart channels. This necessary update involves a brief outage, starting Saturday, December 7, 2024, from 11 PM until Sunday, December 8, 4 PM,” the police stated on their social media platforms.