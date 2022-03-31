Dubai: Dubai Police reunited a mother with her son after 15 years of separation while passing through Dubai Airport to India.
Brigadier Hamoda Al Ameri, Acting Director of Airport Security Department in Dubai Police, said the mother asked Dubai Police to allow her to meet her son who was transiting through the Dubai International Airport on his way to India for medical treatment.
“She said that she didn’t meet him for 15 years due to private reasons. She hoped to see him and have a chat after a long separation,” said Brig Al Ameri.
Officers searched for her son in the transit area of Dubai International Airport terminal 2, and managed to identify him through an old picture.
“We reunited him with his mother who was waiting for him. She thanked Dubai Police for the quick response and providing a chance to meet her son,” he added.