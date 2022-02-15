Dubai: Dubai Police has launched an awareness campaign for e-scooter riders after a spate of accidents in non-designated areas.
The campaign was held in various areas of Dubai like Al Rigga Street, Al Muraqqabat Street and Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department in Dubai Police, said the campaign aims to educate e-scooter riders about traffic rules and instructions, roads and paths designated for this mode of transport, as well as related security and safety requirements.
“Several e-scooter riders were recently involved in severe accidents resulting in various injuries due to negligence and non-compliance with traffic rules,” said Brig Al Mazroui.
He said that riders must comply with the rules and regulations set by the relevant authority, which are aligned with the traffic law.
He said that wearing a protective helmet is a must while using e-scooters.
He added that the e-scooters must be parked at designated places and not left in places that cause bottlenecks.
“Riders must ride cautiously and avoid causing traffic risks to other road users.”