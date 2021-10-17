Dubai: Dubai Police will increase its patrols on all highways to prevent traffic accidents during foggy weather.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said that the patrols will scan the roads to prevent vehicles from stopping on the shoulder to avoid accidents.
“During unstable weather, patrols will prevent vehicles from stopping on the roads as it is the main reason behind accidents during foggy weather,” said Brig Al Mazroui.
“We will ban trucks to use the roads during heavy fog and divert truck movement to designated parking areas to avoid risks,” he said.
The official urged motorists to exercise caution, adhere to safety rules and reduce speed while driving during fog and unstable weather conditions.
He called upon motorists to maintain a safe distance between cars and adjust their speed depending on the weather conditions.
“Motorists should use low-beam lights and indicators when changing lanes. Check your planned route. It’s also advisable to wait for the fog to clear until visibility improves,” added Brig Al Mazroui.