Dubai: Dubai Media City, the emirate’s free zone for the media sector, marked 20 years on Thursday. Growing from humble beginnings in 2000, Dubai Media City has grown into the largest integrated media hub in the Middle East and North Africa region.
For the past 20 years, Dubai Media City has cemented its position as the region’s most credible media community that houses the largest global and local media brands. It’s a community where freelancers, start-ups, small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises coexist, contributing to Dubai being named “The capital of Arab Media 2020.”
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, celebrated the facility’s 20 years’ of excellence on Thursday. “Today, Dubai Media City completes twenty years since we launched it in 2000. It was a distant dream in the nineties to be an Arab media capital. Today the city includes 3000 media institutions. and 34 thousand media professionals. and it broadcasts 122 television and radio channels, of which 163 publications and platforms. Nothing is impossible in the Emirates,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.