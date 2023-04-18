Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation and the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment today announced the launch of the ‘House of the Future’ competition that invites architects and designers from around the world to design a highly-affordable, expandable, innovative and aesthetically-pleasing house suited to modern Emirati needs. The cost of constructing the house should not exceed the housing mortgage value of Dh1 million.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the emirate’s sustained urban development, the high quality of its infrastructure and its ability to create iconic buildings have made it one of the world’s best cities to live in. “The ‘House of the Future’ competition is aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to further raise Dubai’s status as a model for urban development,” he noted.

The competition invites architects and designers to design mock-ups of smart houses that will stand the test of time and meet the requirements of future generations. The competition aims to generate unique designs that will enhance Dubai’s profile as a global architectural trendsetter. The jury of the competition is looking for innovative designs that can refresh current housing offerings for citizens in Dubai, bringing them more up-to-date with the architectural aesthetic of the country and its people.

The competition is open to submissions from April 25 till September. The winners will be announced at an award ceremony to be held in November. The winner of the competition will receive Dh500,000 while the runner-up will receive Dh200,000 and second runner-up Dh100,000. The competition will also award Dh200,000 to the best design for a ‘self-sustaining house’ that is able to go off the grid, without water or electricity for two consecutive weeks. Architects and designers can submit their entries on the website https://houseofthefuture.ae.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre For Government Innovation and the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment have signed a partnership agreement to combine their strengths and resources to implement the ‘House of the Future’ project, which aims to develop sustainable houses cost-effectively in Dubai. According to the agreement, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre For Government Innovation will coordinate with the local and international partners of the project while the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment will implement the winning designs in its future housing projects and provide technical and engineering support.

The Housing Establishment will display the competition’s winning designs on its website and its headquarters and offices, as well as market them among citizens in Dubai, who will be able to select their preferred designs. The initiative is part of the Dubai Government’s efforts to provide sustainable and comfortable housing to citizens in Dubai and raise their welfare and happiness.

The competition has a detailed set of criteria covering innovation, modern smart design, ability to meet the requirements of Emirati families, cost effectiveness and liveability.

The competition’s international partners include Zaha Hadid Architects, Santiago Calatrava – Architects & Engineers, and Buildner.