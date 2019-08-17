Contract awarded for 250 MW hydroelectric power project, the first of its kind in the Gulf

The Hatta hydroelectric power plant is the first of its kind in the region. It will use the water in the Hatta Dam, stored in an upper reservoir — using solar powered pumps — that will be built in the mountain. When water falls, electricity will be generated. It will also help achieve the goals of the Dubai Clean Energy 2050 to provide 75% of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2050. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has awarded the Strabag Dubai LLC, Strabag AG, Andritz Hydro and Ozkar consortium the construction contract for the Dh1.437 billion pumped-storage hydroelectric power station at Hatta.

75 % percentage of Dubai's total power output to come from clean energy by 2050

This is part of the Comprehensive Development Plan for Hatta, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The project is the first of its kind in the region and will generate 250 MW.

The project is expected to last up to 80 years and is scheduled to be commissioned by February 2024. EDF has been appointed the consultant for this project.

This strategic project will diversify the energy mix, and support the economic, social and environmental development of Hatta.

It will also achieve the goals of the Dubai Clean Energy 2050 to provide 75% of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2050.

The turbine acts as a pump, moving water back uphill. During periods of high electricity demand, the stored water is released through turbines. A pumped-storage plant works much like a conventional hydroelectric station, except the same water can be used over and over again. Image Credit: Supplied

Dewa will provide leading and innovative job opportunities for UAE nationals to support the Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan.

These include positions at the Visitor Centre, and other outdoor activities and tourist facilities associated with the project.

250 MW capacity of Hatta hydroelectric power plant in Hatta.

This supports the sustainable development of Hatta to make it one of the most prominent tourist attractions in the Emirate.

Pumped storage hydroelectric power

“This Dh1.437 billion pumped-storage hydroelectric power station project is part of our efforts, initiatives, and plans to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

DEWA’s strategy supports the UAE Centennial 2071, the UAE Vision 2021, and the Dubai Plan 2021 to ensure a sustainable, happy future and support the UAE’s aim to become first in everything,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

Pumped storage hydroelectric power plant The hydroelectric power station will use the water in the Hatta Dam, stored in an upper reservoir that will be built in the mountain.



Turbines that use clean and cheap solar power from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to pump water from the dam to the upper reservoir.



The waterfall from the upper reservoir will generate electricity using turbines when required. The efficiency of the power generation and storage cycle will reach 80 per cent within 90 seconds of the response to demand for electricity.

"We are committed to supporting sustainable development, conserving natural resources and achieving economic, social and environmental development, in line with the aspirations of good leadership," said Al Tayer.

"Our use of hydroelectricity is part of our drive to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, to transform the Emirate into a global hub for clean energy and green economy, and to increase the share of clean energy mix in Dubai to 75 per cent by 2050," he added.