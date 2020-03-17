The facade of the Dubai Court. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Courts will postpone court hearings until Sunday, March 22, as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

Dubai Courts said in a statement that all court hearing at Cassation, Appeal and First Instance courts will be postponed until March 22, 2020.

However, the court said that hearings in urgent matters will continue, in addition to smart applications, as well as, criminal petition and claims that involve incarcerated and detained individuals.

Dubai Courts said in a statement that the order came in line with precautionary measures against COVID-19 to maintain the safety of the public after the World Health Oganization declared coronavirus a pandemic.