Abu Dhabi: Egyptian Dr. Abdul Rahman Makhlouf, the legendary master planner behind Abu Dhabi, who worked with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, died on Tuesday. He was 98.
Eng. Dr. Makhlouf understood the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed well, and contributed to the creation of an identity for the one of the cities of the future. Dr Makhlouf is the founder of the Abu Dhabi planning department, the architect behind designing the Sheikh Zayed Stadium and the old central market in the city of Al Ain.
Dr Makhlouf planned the capital’s grid system while sitting cross-legged on the floor with the country’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed at Qasr Al Bahr.
As the man who was behind designing and planning Abu Dhabi, Dr. Makhlouf won the Abu Dhabi Award for Lifetime Achievement in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Abu Dhabi.
Dr Makhlouf studied Architecture at Cairo University, following which he completed his postgraduate studies in Germany, and later obtained a PhD in town planning.