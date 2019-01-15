Prime Minister’s Medal winners
Best under-secretary: Saif Ahmad Al Suwaidi, under-secretary at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation
Best director-general: Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, director-general, Telecommunications Regulatory Authority
Distinguished assistant under-secretary: Dr Omar Al Nuaimi, assistant under-secretary for communications and international relations, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation
Distinguished executive director: Hessa Ahmad Al Shehi, maritime transport executive director at the Federal Authority for Land and Maritime Transport
Supervisory role: Mohammad Humaid Al Yamahi, director-general of police operations at Fujairah Police, Ministry of Interior
Best service centre director: Ali Ahmad Abu Al Zoud, director of traffic and licensing services centre, Sharjah
Technical/technological employee: Suad Salem Al Shamsi, technical project manager, TRA
Distinguished engineer: Abdul Rahman Mohammad Al Marzouqi, director of internet development — policies and programmes, TRA, and Me’aad Rashed Al Saadi, network engineer at the Ministry of Interior
Distinguished doctor: Dr Nabeel Hammoud Al Subeeha, consultant doctor, primary care at RAK Dental Centre
Distinguished teachers: Aisha Ali Al Duhouri, English teacher — Juwayriyya Bint Al Harith Girls Basic Education, and Rashid Ali Hashim, physical education teacher at Al Mutasim Primary School, Abu Dhabi.
Distinguished innovative employee: Mohammad Hamid Al Marzouqi, professor of chemical engineering, vice-dean of faculty of engineering, UAE University
Administrative employee: Ahmad Mohammad Al Shehi, legal research assistant at Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation
Distinguished new employee: Abdullah Saleh Bu Ali, information security analyst at TRA
Specialised employee: Dr Wadhah Taleb Al Hanani, nuclear sites expert at Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR)
Field Employee: Mohammad Ali Al Harbi, inspection expert at Barakah station at FANR
Distinguished customer happiness centre director: Butti Suhail Al Ketbi, director of customer happiness centre at Shaikh Zayed Housing Programme
Youth: Heba Obaid Al Shehi, biologist in biodiversity department at Ministry of Climate Change and Environment
Best nurse: Ruqayyah Ahmad Al Shehi, head of the in-patient section at Al Qasimi Hospital.
UAE Medal for Pride
Hamad Obaid Ebrahim Salem Al Zaabi
The UAE ambassador to Pakistan contributed to enhancing bilateral ties though building new partnerships and broadening the scope of economic and commercial cooperation.
Hafsa Abdullah Mohammad Sharif Al Olama
The UAE ambassador to Brazil played a pivotal diplomatic role in granting Emiratis exemption from pre-entry visa to Brazil.
Saeed Ali Khamis Al Kaabi
The civil operations team leader for the mission: Winds of Goodness in Afghanistan, for four years is also a member of UAE project to help Pakistan and worked as humanitarian operations director for Yemen as part of Operation Restoring Hope. He also helped provide food aid to more than 17 million Yemenis.
Omran Sharaf
The project manager of the UAE’s first Mission to Mars (Hope) and director of the programmes management department at the Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre helped design and develop Dubai Sat-1 and Dubai Sat-2.
Ahmad Eid Al Muhairi
The scientist in theoretical physics and black holes and the first Emirati to receive admission to post-doctoral studies at the Institute of Advanced Study at Princeton University in the US. He holds a PhD. in physics from the University of California, and is a winner of the Best PhD thesis at the University of California in mathematics, natural sciences and engineering.
Nujoum Nasser Al Ganim
The UAE poet, scriptwriter and film maker has produced many films documenting Emirati heritage and history. She has won numerous awards and is a film, media and cultural consultant.
Bakhitah Mohammad Yousuf Mohammad Abdullah
The assistant social expert joined the Ministry of Community Development in 1974 and has many achievements to her credit.
Special Honour for Best Student Scholarship in Higher Education
Toqa Waddah Al Hinai
The PhD student in electrical engineering and computer science in Boston. She was sent by the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She has developed programs to detect depression with the pattern of sound sequence. She also developed a program based on artificial intelligence techniques to predict mood using sound and physiological data.
Ahmad Al Mansouri
He pursues his graduation in general politics at Duke University, US, where he was sent by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. He holds certificates in finance, including Bloomberg Market Concepts and he is a member of the Duke University Investment Club to learn the basics of investment and financial analysis. He is also the executive secretary of the students council and vice-president of programming at the university.