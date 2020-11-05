Dubai: UAE reported 3 deaths and 1,289 new coronavirus cases of coronavirus on Thursday.
1,135 recovieries were also announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention.
The Ministry of Health has conducted 131,633 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests in the past 24 hours, leading to the detection of the infections.
The confirmation of the new cases brings the total number of cases detected in the UAE to 138,599. It also brings the total number of fatalities due to the novel coronavirus to 508. The total number of recoveries in the country, meanwhile, have gone up to 136,118.