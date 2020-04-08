Dubai Economy extended the two-week closure of government centres for another 10 days

Al Manara Centre in Al Safa provides various government services to 2,000 residents a day. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/GN Archives

Dubai: The Department of Economic Development in Dubai on Wednesday announced that all government centres will remain closed until April 18.

The extension of the closure is in line with the preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

“Dubai Economy informs that the earlier circular on the closure of government transactions centres is extended until the end of the national disinfection programme in Dubai on the 18th of April, 2020,” it said.

Earlier, the authority announced on March 25 that all transaction centres were to temporarily close for two weeks – until April 9 – to sterilise and disinfect the premises. Since then, Dubai has introduced a 24-hour restrictions policy that will be subject to renewal in two weeks’ time, in order to effectively disinfect each neighbourhood a day.

The DED had also previously confirmed that all types of commercial activities will remain suspended until April 18 as part of the government's efforts to contain the coronavirus.

However, government services will continue to be available through smart channels, such as UAE Pass.

UAE Pass is an app that provides services from the government and private sector, in addition to allowing users from across the country to digitally sign and verify documents.

UAE Pass is a joint initiative between Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), Abu Dhabi Digital Authority and Smart Dubai.

There are more than 5,000 services on UAE Pass, which include a number of UAE banks, semi-government companies and foreign exchange firms.

UAE Pass allows residents and visitors to the UAE to register for “the first national digital identity”, using a password-less and paperless secure profile to access government and commercial services, and sign, verify and share digital versions of documents.