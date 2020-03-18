Move is to stop the spread of coronavirus and is until further notice

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced a temporary ban on citizens traveling abroad. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced a temporary ban on citizens traveling abroad starting from Wednesday, until further notice.

The move comes as part of the UAE's efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and ensure the safety and well-being of citizens, according to a statement.