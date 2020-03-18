Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced a temporary ban on citizens traveling abroad starting from Wednesday, until further notice.
The move comes as part of the UAE's efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and ensure the safety and well-being of citizens, according to a statement.
The ministry added that it would continue to update the general public with essential information, noting that all precautions currently being undertaken by the country are strictly to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the health and safety of all.