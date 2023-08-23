Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian people on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon.
On his X account, Sheikh Mohamed said: “The successful lunar landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft represents a significant leap for collective scientific progress. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India for this historic achievement in service of humankind.”