UAE-Greece Strategic Forum opens new horizons for private sector-led trade, investment

Al Zeyoudi said, “The UAE-Greece Strategic Forum reflects our shared commitment to advancing bilateral relations and creating practical opportunities for our business communities. The 17 agreements and commercial partnerships signed today, with a total value exceeding EUR12.75 billion, together with the UAE’s intention to invest an additional EUR15 billion in Greece through the joint investment initiative, demonstrate growing confidence in the long-term potential of this partnership. Our priority is to convert this momentum into productive projects, high-quality investment and sustainable economic value for both countries.”