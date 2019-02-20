Highlights
To buy your copy of My Story by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, go to store.gulfnews.com
Qissati or ‘My Story’ by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is now available on gulfnews.com.
The book, labelled as an ‘incomplete biography’ and marking Shaikh Mohammad’s 50 years of service to the Emirates, was first released in Arabic on January 14, with sales making it a UAE bestseller.
It is now available in English and just a click away. Priced at Dh89, the hardbound book takes you on a journey with the world leader from the very inception of the United Arab Emirates to the iconic nation it is today.
Told in the traditional technique of oral storytelling, the narration feels like you are at a majlis listening to him – a remarkable lesson in history that every resident should be aware of, especially as it gives you a newfound understanding and appreciation of the country.
From dealing with terrorists to his mother’s smile, each chapter is an insight into the humanity of a world leader – a rare opportunity for discovery.