Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday viewed the road map for the immediate implementation of the 50-Year Charter.
The charter, which outlines part of Shaikh Mohammad’s vision for the future of Dubai, contains nine articles. It aims to develop the quality of life and ensures a better future for generations to come in the emirate.
Shaikh Mohammad assigned Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to follow up on the implementation of the charter’s articles.
This came during a brainstorming session that brought together Dubai government leaders to discuss the best and swift ways for the implementation of the charter. Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and first deputy Chairman of the council, was present at the session.
The upcoming 50 years require creativity and countless efforts and hard work to build on the previous achievements in the lead up to an integrated city where law, spirit of mercy and love prevail, a city where its residents enjoy comfort and well-being, a city that creates an environment conducive to future generations.
“Dubai is determined to press ahead with its plans to cement its stature as a global business and economic hub in compliance with the goals of the fifty-year charter, which aims to accelerate development and ensures the sustainability of prosperity in the emirate,” Shaikh Mohammad said.
Shaikh Mohammad added: “We are on the threshold of a new stage that requires an innovative and creative thinking that precedes future challenges and copes with changes happening in today’s world, to ensure that Dubai maintains its gains and its influential position as a global centre.”
The Vice-President continued: “We will not stop at the achievements and milestones we made … this is our approach to move forward, in our drive towards looking for new opportunities and greater prospects, inspired by our belief, will and determination to succeed, and we are confident in our ability to challenge the future and reach our desired goals.”
Shaikh Hamdan stressed that he has the confidence in his work team at Dubai government and its ability to turn Shaikh Mohammad’s vision into a reality and achieve the goals of the charter.
He pledged to spare no efforts and work tirelessly to ensure Dubai’s unique status and its character, as well as its excellence.
Shaikh Hamdan assigned the General Secretariat of the Executive Council to follow up on the implementation of the charter and coordinate with relevant authorities to submit the regular reports on the progress of work.