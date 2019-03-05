Image Credit:

Dubai:

The 18th edition of the Arab Media Forum (AMF) being held from March 27-28 at the Dubai World Trade Centre will have a theme: “From now to the future’, announced Mona Ganem Al Merri, President of the Dubai Press Club.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, AMF is the Middle East’s most prominent annual media event that attracts over 3,000 prominent regional and international media leaders, scholars, writers and media experts who share their views on the state of the media and way to further develop this sector.

This year’s theme aims to shed light on the current state of the media and the impact of regional and global events on the media discourse, especially with regards to professional media values like objectivity and impartiality.

Al Merri, who is also the Chairperson of the forum’s organising committee, said: “We selected this theme to highlight the state of the Arab media and its role in understanding the people’s needs and responding to their future aspirations.”

She noted the rich perspectives that will be generated by this gathering, the largest of its kind in the Arab world, which annually attracts high-profile media personalities, leaders and political figures regionally and globally.”

This year’s theme stems from the organising committee’s core mission to catalyse the advancement of media in the Arab world by enabling participants to explore the current state and future of the industry. It will tackle a wide range of issues facing the media industry in the region and the transformations that have shaped Arab media content.