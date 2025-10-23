Abu Dhabi court orders Bank of Barid to refund client over unjustified fees

Court rules in favour of client over unfair credit card charges and orders cheque return
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of First Instance has ruled that Bank of Barid must refund Dh13,569 in unjustified fees charged to a client’s credit card and return his guarantee cheque, clearing him of any remaining liability, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The case began after a customer filed a lawsuit against the bank, demanding Dh129,821 in total, claiming that the bank had imposed unagreed interest and fees on his credit card. The bank, through its lawyer, asked the court to dismiss the claim.
According to the court ruling, a court-appointed banking expert reviewed the client’s account and found that, following the rescheduling of the credit card, the client had made transactions totalling Dh72,349 and payments of Dh88,314. The bank’s simple interest calculation amounted to Dh2,395. Based on these findings, the expert concluded that the bank owed the client Dh13,569 — a conclusion the court accepted, citing the expert’s detailed and credible analysis.
The court also examined the client’s request for the return of a Dh71,000 guarantee cheque, which had been provided as security for the bank’s facilities. After confirming the account settlement and the amount owed to the client, the court ordered the bank to return the cheque.
In its final ruling, the court ordered Bank of Barid to pay the client Dh13,569, provide a clearance confirming the client’s credit card debt is settled, return the Dh71,000 guarantee cheque, cover court fees, and pay Dh 200 for legal expenses. All other claims by the client were rejected.
