Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a big ceremony on Friday evening to honour a number of media entities.
The ceremony was attended by a group of journalists and representatives of local media, businessmen and officials of local departments.
Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, welcomed the attendees and praised the local Arabic and English media. He said that honouring the local media comes within the strategy of the Chamber of Commerce to strengthen the partnership between the chamber and the media, given the importance of the entities in highlighting all commercial and economic activities and spotlighting the effective role of the private sector in development, sustainability and support of the national economy.
Al Mazrouei expressed his happiness with media professionals at the ceremony, honoured them and thanked them for their work in highlighting the activities of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and support of the private sector.. He said that this is evidence of a good and strong mutual relationship between the media and the Chamber of Commerce in particular, and between the media and the private sector in general.
Al Mazrouei added that the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s strategy relies on its principles on establishing a strong partnership and relationship with the media. He said that the doors of officials in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry are open to all media representatives to obtain information from reliable sources.
Al Mazrouei distributed certificates of appreciation to a number of representatives and delegates of local newspapers and media operating in Abu Dhabi.