The benefits include ready-built homes, land grants and financial support for citizens
Abu Dhabi has approved Dh6.134 billion in housing benefits for 3,867 Emirati citizens under the third housing package of 2026.
The package was approved by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, under the directives of His Highness President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi.
It includes grants for ready-built homes worth Dh3.484 billion for 1,742 citizens, while 328 citizens will receive residential land grants valued at Dh262.4 million.
A further Dh2.047 billion has been allocated for housing loans benefiting 1,342 citizens. The package also includes Dh341.9 million in housing loan repayment exemptions for 455 beneficiaries.
With the latest announcement, the total value of housing benefits provided to Abu Dhabi citizens this year has reached Dh11.9 billion, benefiting 7,593 people.
Since the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, the total value of housing benefits delivered to citizens has reached approximately Dh189.47 billion.
Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, thanked the UAE President and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi for approving the latest package.
He said the decision reflected the leadership’s commitment to providing suitable homes for citizens, strengthening family stability and improving the quality of life for Emirati households.
Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said the package offers different housing and financing options to meet the needs of Emirati families.
He said the repayment exemptions would also help ease the financial pressure on beneficiaries.
Al Muhairi added that the authority would continue to improve its programmes and simplify procedures to make it easier for citizens to access housing support.
The authority is also working to improve the quality of its services and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s housing sector, while helping Emirati families achieve long-term stability.
The latest package comes as the UAE prepares to mark its 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations. It reflects the leadership’s continued focus on meeting citizens’ housing needs and ensuring families have access to suitable homes. The housing benefits are intended to support family stability and improve living standards.