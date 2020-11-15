Abu Dhabi: A new 'Freelancer Licence' has been announced by the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi which covers 48 types of business activities conducted in the emirate.
The licence will be available to residents, non-residents, and citizens of UAE. Applicants must prove relevant skillset to get the licence. UAE residents should also get prior approval if employed in public or private sector firms, if their chosen activity is similar to their regular job.
Applicants can also apply for residence visas, authorities added. Office space is also not mandatory.
This new licence is expected to help companies take advantage of the broad experience and expertise available in the market while being able to eliminate employment in specialisations that are required only periodically.
The licence is also expected to boost income of groups including housewives, retirees and students. It will also allow more remote working opportunities.