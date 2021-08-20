Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has spoken with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, on the latest developments in Afghanistan and the prospects of establishing security and stability in the Asian country.
This came in a phone call where the two top diplomats also reviewed ways of further consolidating the friendship between the two countries.
During the call, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s support for the efforts of the international community to achieve security and stability in Afghanistan on the basis of fulfilling the aspirations of the brotherly Afghan people for development and prosperity.
Raab thanked Sheikh Abdullah for the support provided by the UAE to evacuate British citizens as well as the Afghans who helped the UK over the past 20 years.