Abu Dhabi: The Cabinet on Tuesday celebrated the 50th anniversary of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai starting his first mission in serving his homeland and people.
The cabinet’s celebration came during Tuesday’s meeting chaired by Shaikh Mohammad to review 2018 achievements and 2019 plan.
In a series of tweets on twitter, Shaikh Mohammad said: “Today I chaired a cabinet meeting to review 2018 achievements and 2019 plan. During 2018, the Emiratization of jobs has reached 200 per cent and we need to double our efforts in 2019.
"Last year, we approved 7,000 housing units for Emiratis but in cooperation with local governments, we will make sure that every citizen will have a decent place to live in.
"During the past year, we also approved Dh10 billion in social assistance for needy categories and we promise them that the government will be with them 2019 and we’ll not forget anyone.
"We also launched policies for families, women, youth and senior citizens and citizens will always remain the first, second and third priority in 2019 and all years to come” Shaikh Mohammad tweeted.
“I’m very optimistic about my nation, people and working teams in 2019,” Shaikh Mohammad concluded.