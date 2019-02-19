Dubai: Industry leaders and media professionals from across the region and the world will gather in Dubai once again for the 18th edition of the Arab Media Forum (AMF) on March 27 and 28 to discuss the most pressing challenges facing the media industry.
The annual event organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC), under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will bring together leading media figures all under one roof to examine future opportunities for the field.
The forum will serve as a lab of creative ideas, constructive views and approaches aimed at promoting Arab media and confirming its role as an effective source of positive development, said Mona Ganem Al Merri, DPC President and Chairperson of the AMF Organising Committee.
Al Merri added that organising the forum comes during a time where the Arab region and the world has been witnessing many developments that has left an impact on political, economic cultural and technological levels.
“In a world where the speed of change is exponential due to the fourth industrial revolution, this is going to change the face of life as we know it now. The media is at the heart of these developments, impacting and being influenced by these changes,” she said.
Al Merri pointed the role of the media in promoting positive change in the region and supporting it in overcoming its current challenges and reviving the Arab civilisation.
“Over the course of two days, industry experts will participate in intensive discussions and highlight the way forward including how we can together forge a new vision for the media growth. The forum serves as a lab of creative ideas, constructive views and approaches aimed at promoting our Arab media and confirming its role as an effective source of positive development.”
The Arab Media Forum is one of the most important events that DPC organises, in addition to the Arab Journalism Award ceremony, which is held on the last day of the Forum, the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit and the Emirati Media Forum.