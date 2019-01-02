With 100,000 units currently said to be under construction and due for completion before 2020, realtors said there will be a whole pipeline of new units in Dubai. This means traditional rental hotspots, especially in old Dubai areas like Bur Dubai and Deira, will further come down. According to them, International City remains the cheapest community to live in Dubai as opposed to Palm Jumeirah, which is the most expensive. The trend is likely to continue in 2019, with other areas like Jumeirah Village Triangle, Jumeirah Village Circle, Mudon and Reem doing well because of their affordable prices.