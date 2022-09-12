Dubai: Global Village has announced on-sale dates of Season 27 VIP packs. Available exclusively online from September 24 on the Virgin Megastore Tickets website, each pack contains a host of benefits and offers as well as a range of premium experiences, the entertainment destination said.

Exclusive for Season 27, a golden coin will be hidden inside one VIP pack, with the lucky recipient winning a cash prize of Dh27,000.

Prices ranging from Dh1,600 to Dh6,000, the VIP packs offer exceptional value and are available in limited numbers, so demand is expected to be very high, the management said.

Pre-booking

A small proportion of the VIP packs are available for pre-booking for Dh70 from September 17 until September 22, before the official sale starts on September 24.

Customers are encouraged to register on the Virgin Megastore Tickets website prior to the online sale to save time and have the best chance of securing their desired Packs.

Guests can choose between Diamond, Platinum, Gold and Silver VIP packs. All Packs include VIP entry tickets, VIP parking privileges and VIP Wonder Passes which gives access to Global Village attractions including Ripley’s Believe it or Not!, the Aqua Action stunt show and the ever-popular Carnaval funfair.

Limited edition candles

All packs also include an exclusive, limited edition perfumed candle created from Global Village’s new signature scent called ‘Wonders’. The ambient fragrance embodies the spirit of Global Village and is a tribute to the wonders of the world and its many exotic scents and aromas.

Another new VIP Pack benefit for Season 27 will be complimentary or discounted access to a range of new premium experiences including the beautifully designed private Cabanas with butler service for up to eight people and the new Star Seating for the Aqua Action Stunt Show.

Vouchers and offers

Once again, this season VIP guests will receive vouchers for table reservation at Ramadan favourite - Majlis of the World. Diamond Pack holders will also receive vouchers for in-park taxi transportation, car wash and porter services.

Global Village VIP guests will also get the chance to enjoy special offers and privileges from some of the best attractions in Dubai including Inside Burj Al Arab, Sea Breeze at JBR, Roxy Cinemas, The Green Planet, Laguna Water Park, as well as Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Fans’ favourite

Muhannad Ishak, senior manager, Guest Relations, Global Village, said: “The VIP Packs are always a huge fan favourite at Global Village, and last year the most popular categories sold out in less than an hour. We’re delighted to be working again with our valued partner, Virgin Megastore, who provide a world-class online booking platform for our guests. Every year, we work hard to add new excitement to our VIP Packs. In celebration of our 27th season, we have hidden a golden coin inside one of the packs which will give one fortunate buyer a Dh27,000 cash prize. Imagine all the shopping, dining and attractions the lucky finder will be able enjoy with that!”

Best guest experience

Tarek Moussawer, vice president, Virgin Megastore, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating once again with Global Village, on one of the most anticipated on-sales of the year. Every season, Global Village seems to up their game and this season is no exception, so we are expecting a massive turnout for these limited quantity packs. We strongly recommend that customers register as soon as possible on the Virgin MegaStore Tickets website to ensure that the process is as simple as possible on the day of the drop. Our focus is on making sure the VIP experience starts from the moment guests visit us online to purchase their VIP Packs and we look forward to making this the best experience yet for Global Village guests.”

Personal dashboard

Virgin Megastore will deliver the VIP packs to guests in early October ahead of the season-opening on October 25. Guests can then activate their VIP packs by registering register online. VIP guests will then be able to access their personal dashboard to manage their tickets, passes, offers and privileges on the award-winning Global Village App.

The App is also the gateway to other VIP benefits including up to 50 per cent complimentary bonus points for VIP Wonder Pass top-ups, VIP entrance for selected Carnaval Rides, table reservation service and the dedicated Concierge call center.

Rates of VIP packs

Diamond VIP packs will be available on sale at Dh6,000 with benefits worth over Dh28,000 and Platinum Packs can be purchased for Dh2,500 with benefits worth almost Dh15,000.

The Gold Packs cost Dh1,950 with benefits valued at Dh13,000 and Silver Packs are priced at Dh1,600 for benefits worth Dh10,000. Individuals over 18 with a valid Emirates ID can buy up to eight VIP packs per person.