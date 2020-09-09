India wins Best Pavilion award for exceptional guest experience Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: As Global Village prepares to open its doors for its silver jubilee on October 25, the UAE’s multicultural family destination has recently handed out awards to recognise its Season 24 partners.

Global Village honoured its outstanding partners who operated and managed the attractions and outlets. India Pavilion won the ‘Best Pavilion award for exceptional guest experience; while the Morocco Pavilion won the ‘Best Craftsmanship’ award for their showcase of authentic Moroccan artisans. Iran Pavilion won the ‘Best Façade’ award which beautifully illustrated the country’s rich cultural heritage, and the Turkey Pavilion won the ‘Best Cultural Show award.

Grand Barbeque restaurant was awarded ‘Best Restaurant’ for Season 24 after satisfying the taste buds of Global Village’s guests with its rich Indian cuisine. Japanese Cheesecake won ‘Best Kiosk’ for the remarkable delicacies, and Avocadolicious was awarded ‘Best SME Kiosk for their fusion dishe. The Indian Chaat Bazar, that offered authentic Indian street food, won the ‘Best New Concept’ award.

Diverse partners

Global Village CEP Bader Anwahi said: “The special moments that our valued guests enjoy every year would not be possible without the passion and support of our trusted partners. They help us bring together extraordinary people from every corner of the globe and share our vision of inclusivity and lasting friendships. It is a privilege to work alongside such diverse and inspirational partners who bring their unique culture and creativity to Global Village each year.”

The Morocco Pavilion wins the award for best craftsmanship Image Credit: Supplied

Silver Jubilee

Anwahi said Global Village is excited to welcome guests for the Silver Jubilee season that will kick off on October 25.

“The family destination is setting up for another great season for its guests while maintaining the highest safety standards. Global Village has already been awarded the Dubai Assured Stamp by Dubai Municipality, Dubai Economy and Dubai Tourism (DTCM) in light of the stringent preparations for opening,” he noted.

For the Silver Jubilee season, Global Village will host 26 pavilions bringing together cultures from all corners of the globe. Pavilions include newcomers Russia and Cambodia who join will join Afghanistan, Africa, Al Sanaa and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Americas, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Turkey, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Syria, Thailand, UAE and Yemen.