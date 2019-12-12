‘UAE is example of successful vision in a tough region beset with failed experiences’

Cairo: A systematic campaign is targeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, UAE State Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Gargash said Thursday.

“We see again a quasi-systematic campaign against Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed under different names,” Dr Gargash tweeted without giving details.

The campaign is believed to be instigated by the Muslim Brotherhood that is banned in the UAE. Sheikh Mohamed is seen as a staunch opponent of the Islamist group outlawed in several Arab countries.

“In fact, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed and the State of Emirates present a different and successful model of stability, prosperity and tolerance.” said Dr Gargash on His Twitter.