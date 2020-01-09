No worker was present at construction site when incident happened, says police

Fujairah: Police on Thursday denied a newspaper report that said an Emirati boy was burnt by three workers in Fujairah.

The police was reacting to the media report published in an Arabic daily newspaper on Thursday.

The General Command of Fujairah Police denied the news regarding the burning of the Emirati child in Badia area.

On Thursday, the police said the condition of the child, who suffered second and third degree burns, is stable. Preliminary information indicated that the child suffered burns in some parts of body at a construction site that was free of workers when the incident happened, the police said.

The police did not provide more details.

Fujairah Police said it has taken steps to reveal the truth and the case is still under investigation, calling on the media to obtain news from official sources.