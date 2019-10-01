Citizens who wish to make short visits must hold an electronic travel authorisation

Fireworks on Auckland's Skytower in New Zealand. Image Credit: AP

Abu Dhabi: New Zealand has announced that starting October 1, 2019, UAE passport holders who wish to visit New Zealand for a short period must hold an electronic travel authorisation (NZeTA) issued by Immigration New Zealand, which is valid for multiple visits for up to two years and will facilitate the border arrival process.

Emiratis must apply online for NzeTA, 72 hours before flying out through the link.

They can also apply through the following applications:

The application process for the NZeTA takes around five minutes.

An NZeTA request costs NZ$9 (Dh20.60) on both the iOS and the Android free applications, or NZ$12 (Dh27) if completed online.

Applicants will pay a NZD$35 (Dh80) International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL), at the same time as their NZeTA.