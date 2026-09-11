Friday sermon, September 11, 2026: Āʾishah, may Allah be pleased with her

Our Prophet (PBUH) chose her as his wife, and after Khadījah, may Allah be pleased with her, she was a wonderful wife to him. She filled his home with affection and his life with joy. He would joke with her and she would joke with him; he would race with her and she would race with him (Sunan Abī Dāwūd, no. 2578); and each would show tenderness and affection to the other. Listen to this loving exchange between the Prophet (PBUH) and his wife. He once said to her: “I know when you are pleased with me and when you are angry with me. When you are pleased with me, you say, ‘No, by the Lord of Muḥammad,’ but when you are angry, you say, ‘No, by the Lord of Abraham.’”