Dubai: The Hayati Health Centre in Dubai is organising free speech behaviour and occupational educational sessions and consultation for parents, guardians and teachers on September 24, from 10am onwards. The event aims to help parents recognise early signs of speech and language delays, sensory disorders and other red flags that could affect their child’s development.
“Earlier the better”, says Sneha Kothari, Event Head and Speech and Language Pathologist at Hayati Health Centre. “Early intervention helps in identifying and treating developmental delays such as speech and language delays, sensory disorders, cognitive skills and socio emotional delays. Understanding how to monitor children’s behaviour and how to cope up when your child is being diagnosed with developmental delay, plays a crucial role. We have organised this open day with a sole purpose of educating, creating awareness and assisting parents and children on this journey. Hence we welcome them to come to our centre, attend workshop and consultations, meet the experts and get all their queries answered.”
By attending the workshop, parents can listen to experts and then get free one-to-one consultations.
The sessions include:
• How to identify speech delays in the child? The benefits, importance and plan for early intervention by Atoosa Muzafar, speech pathologist.
• Rewards and punishments for young children by registered behaviour technician Sulaiman Ahmaz.
• Early signs and symptoms of sensory disorders and how to address them by Lorena Tabor, occupational therapist.
“At Hayati Health Centre, we take holistic and open approach that includes family dynamics as well. Combining our therapists’ and clinicians’ years of experience with scientifically-based, proven practices, we provide a level of interventional therapy and rehabilitation with real results you can track with every step of your child’s journey with us. This workshop and educational sessions will definitely provide encouragement, support, and access to activities that enable the child to improve vital developmental skills.” said Dr. Ahmed Hussein, managing director, Hayati Health Centre.