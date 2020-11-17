Abu Dhabi: Four new public parks have been set up in Abu Dhabi’s Shakhbout City suburb, the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City announced on Tuesday.
Spanning 24,575 square metres, the pocket parks will provide leisure spaces for the communities in the suburb. They have been set up at a cost of Dh15.3 million, and include play spaces, play equipment, seating areas, barbecue stations, greenery, and lighting infrastructure.
The Municipality added that it has plan to increase the number of pocket parks in Shakhbout City in future to ensure that the community has adequate space for leisure.