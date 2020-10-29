Abha Sehgal Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Abha Sehgal, former UAE resident, well-known educator and founding principal of the Indian-curriculum school DPS Sharjah, is no more.

Dinesh Kothari, vice-chairman and managing director of DPS Sharjah and DPS Dubai, told Gulf News on Thursday that Sehgal passed away in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday. She had been unwell for some time, he said.

“As the founding principal of DPS Sharjah, Sehgal’s contribution to building the DPS institution and setting its high benchmark was immense. She was here between 2000 and 2008. She was an iconic principal and educationist, and above all a wonderful human being,” said Kothari.

He said, “For me, it’s a personal loss as well. I have lost a dear ex-colleague and friend with whom I had a long association. She worked tirelessly to build two outstanding schools – DPS Sharjah and DPS Dubai in the UAE. The DPS family will miss her.”

Vandana Marwah, the current principal of DPS Sharjah, said, "I was associated with Abha Sehgal since 1989 from the DPS R.K. Puram days in Delhi. We came to DPS Sharjah when there were just 100 kids and she was my mentor and guide. She literally groomed me for the leadership role I hold today. The strong foundataion she provided me made it easy to take on the role. Her passing away is a personal loss as I have had an emotional journey with her. I will miss her terribly."

Bhanu Sharma, principal of New Delhi Private School, said, “I had the opportunity of working with her for eight years when she moved from DPS to Sanskriti in Delhi. She is the reason I am here in the UAE today. Her vibrance, energy and enthusiasm was at a completely different level.”

Sharma said Sehgal’s greatest strength lay in the way she could connect with teachers, students and parents. “She was very accessible and anyone could just walk into her room. I will never forget what she would always say: There is no problem that does not have a solution.”