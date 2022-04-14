Dubai: The Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN) is supporting the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest campaign of its kind in the region to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in 50 countries.
The initiative, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), is supported by a group of operational partners, alongside FBRN, including the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UAE Food Bank, as well as local charity, humanitarian and social work institutions in beneficiary countries.
The initiative’s partners are a key part of the effort to mobilise the largest number of organisations, institutions and individuals to confront the challenge of hunger. By helping to collect and distribute food aid from the 1 Billion Meals initiative to those in need in 50 countries, the partners will also be helping to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, which includes eliminating hunger.
Deep commitment
Moez Al-Shahdi, the co-founder and head of FBRN, an umbrella for tens of food banks in 50 countries around the world, confirmed that the network is fully prepared to offer distribution operations in a number of countries in partnership with the 1 Billion Meals initiative.
“Our partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives is deeply committed to expanding our operations and provide a food safety-net for the needy in the many countries in which we operate,” he said.
Coordination, collaboration
Sara Al Nuaimi, director of MBRGI, said: “The collaboration between the 1 Billion Meals initiative and the Food Banking Regional Network complements the ongoing coordination between Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and its network in the region and around the world. This cooperative approach to charitable and humanitarian work maximises its impact, broadens its horizons, and engages more people in its logistical operations on the ground, to reach the less fortunate with the direct support they need and look forward to.”