Citizens also urged to sign up for Twajudi, Musafir services

ABU DHABI: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has urged UAE citizens wishing to travel abroad to review country specific travel advice and hunting laws on the ministry website or via its smart application UAEMOFAIC.

In a statement, the ministry said that it aims to raise UAE citizen’s awareness of the latest travel updates for the sake of their personal safety and security.

MoFAIC also urged citizens desiring to travel to sign up to the Twajudi service and register the names of their families, senior citizens and children.

Twajudi, a service provided by MoFAIC, facilitates communication between Emiratis and UAE embassies abroad in cases of crises or emergencies.

The ministry also urged UAE nationals to sign up to Musafir, a health insurance policy programme that assists them to gain health care in case of a medical emergency while abroad.