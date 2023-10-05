Abu Dhabi: The Federal National Council (FNC) elections entered the second day with a surge in voter participation. In Abu Dhabi, citizens were seen continuing to flock to polling centres across the emirate to select representatives for the 18th legislative term.
Since the opening of election headquarters, electors have been actively exercising their voting rights, in a process that has been both smooth and orderly. Importantly, there have been no reported complaints at any of the three voting centres in Abu Dhabi, demonstrating a peaceful and well-organised electoral process.
Notably, the three primary polling centers, located at the Energy Centre in Abu Dhabi City, conference centers in Al Ain, and a wedding hall in the Al Dhafra region, have witnessed a remarkable increase in turnout compared to the first day of voting, suggesting the electorate's enthusiasm to participate in shaping the future of their emirate.
Thurday's voter turnout has surpassed Wednesday's figures, said officials.
Hybrid voting
To accommodate the diverse needs of voters, remote voting will continue today, October 5 (Thursday), with the same option available on Friday, October 6, from 9 am to 6 pm.
Furthermore, online voting will be accessible for a full 24 hours on Friday, offering flexibility for those who cannot vote in person.
With Saturday, October 7, set as the final day for voting, there is still time for citizens to make their voices heard and contribute to the selection of their representatives in the Federal National Council.
Significant step
The FNC elections mark a significant step in the UAE's ongoing commitment to promote political engagement and empower its citizens to play an active role in shaping the nation's policies.
This year's electoral journey commenced with the opening of candidate nominations on August 7. Candidates registered for the elections between August 15 and 18. Anticipated preliminary election results are scheduled to be unveiled on October 7.
The culmination of the electoral process will be the announcement of the definitive list of winners on October 13.