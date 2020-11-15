Sharjah: Five members of a family were admitted to hospital after they experienced suffocation, following a fire in their apartment located on the second floor of a residential building in Al Butaina area of Sharjah, officials at Sharjah Civil Defence said.
The injured from a Pakistani family comprised two women, aged 36 and 28, and three children — two boys and one girl, all nine years old.
The operations room at Sharjah Civil Defence received a message at 11.10am on Sunday about a fire that broke out on the second floor of a residential building. The building consisted of six levels. Firefighters immediately rushed to the spot and evacuated the residents to safety. First aid was given to the injured as they were affected by smoke inhalation. They were then transferred to hospital for treatment.
One of the women was reported to be in a serious condition and admitted to intensive care unit.
Forensic experts are trying to find out what caused the fire.