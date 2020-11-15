Photo for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Pixabay

Sharjah: A 30-year-old husband has divorced his wife after finding out that the woman was cheating on him with his best friend.

The Sharjah Court heard that the Arab couple, who have two children, had been in a rocky relationship for some years as a result of the woman’s behaviours. The woman had stopped taking care of her children and the husband.

The husband said his wife, 30, was behaving in such a manner for quite some time and that he had been patient with her. The husband suspected his wife and put a spying chip in the seat of her car. He caught the couple in her car and he beat them severely. Then he called police to arrest them.

He later found out that she was cheating on him with his friend whenever she claimed to have gone out with her friends. And when the husband questioned her about the relationship with the man he suspected of having an affair with, the woman admitted being in love with him.

The husband found his wife allegedly entered into an illicit relationship with his friend and she brought him at her house when the husband left out or at work. She used to take money from her husband and spend it to her lover. He told the court that his primary concern was to provide a decent life and future for his wife and children, but was shocked to find out that the woman didn’t have any love for him and instead wanted to marry the other man.

Separation approved

The Sharjah Misdemeanours court approved their separation after the man insisted on the divorce and also dropped the custody of her children. The court also ordered the woman and her lover to pay a Dh3,000 fine for “beautifying sin”, because she was caught meeting the man who is unrelated to her.