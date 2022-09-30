Dubai: Hundreds of residents have had a first look inside Dubai Safari Park after the Dubai Municipality reopened for new season on Tuesday.

With the weather cooling down after the end of the sizzling summer, several families are thronging the 119-hectare wildlife centre to get up close with animals and birds.

Located in Al Warqa 4 district, off E44, Ras Al Khor Road, Dubai Safari Park is home to around 3,000 animals. They include 78 species of mammals — including 10 different carnivores and 17 primates — 50 types of reptiles, 111 kinds of birds plus amphibians and invertebrates.

Gulf News brings you exclusive photos of some of these inhabitants of Dubai Safari Park which were taken on Friday.

Asiatic Black Bear at Dubai Safari in Dubai. 30th September 2022. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

With a wide range of new unique interactive entertainment and educational experiences and the addition of a number of new animals and newborns such as Ankole-Watusi cow, the Eland antelope, the Arabian oryx, the Nile crocodile, and the water buffalo, Dubai Safari Park is offering various types of tickets and packages for a variety of experiences for this season. People of Determination along with two companions and children below three can enter for free.

Lemur feeding activity at Dubai Safari in Dubai. 30th September 2022. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Lemurs at Dubai Safari in Dubai. 30th September 2022. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Addax at Dubai Safari in Dubai. 30th September 2022. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Serval Cat at Dubai Safari in Dubai. 30th September 2022. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Visitors at Dubai Safari in Dubai. 30th September 2022. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Bengal Tigers at Dubai Safari in Dubai. 30th September 2022. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

African Elephant at Dubai Safari in Dubai. 30th September 2022. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Rhino at Dubai Safari in Dubai. 30th September 2022. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Wathogs at Dubai Safari in Dubai. 30th September 2022. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Cheetah at Dubai Safari in Dubai. 30th September 2022. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

African Wild Dog at Dubai Safari in Dubai. 30th September 2022. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Pelicans during the show ' Amazing Creatures of the World' at Dubai Safari in Dubai. 30th September 2022. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Giraffe at Dubai Safari in Dubai. 30th September 2022. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

The details of the ticket prices for different types of tickets and special packages are given below.

Day Pass (Dh50 for adult, Dh20 for child)

It offers a walking tour through Al Wadi to African, Asian, and Explorer villages, in addition to live shows, kids farm and10 minutes’ shuttle tour of Arabian Desert Safari.

Day Pass + (Dh75 for adult, Dh45 for child)

It offers a transported tour to African, Asian, and Explorer villages, in addition to unlimited train rides, reserved seats in live shows, kids farm plus 10 minutes’ Arabian Desert Safari by electric vehicle)

Safari Journey (Dh90 for adult, Dh35 for child)

It offers a walking tour through Al Wadi to the African, Explorer Village and Asian villages, in addition to, train service, live shows, kids farm, Safari journey (a 35-minute guided bus tour) and a 10 minutes’ Arabian Desert Safari by electric vehicle.

Safari Journey + (Dh110 for adult, Dh55 for child)

It offers the full experience with a transported tour to the African, Asian, and Explorer villages, in addition to unlimited train rides, Safari Journey (35 minutes’ guided bus tour), Arabian Desert Safari (10 minutes’ by electric vehicle), reserved seats in live shows and kids farm

Special tours

King of Safari (Dh2,500 for 10 pax)

This is a luxury package provided to those who want a special experience. The visitors get treated like a “king” in a chauffeur-driven vehicle along with a personal guide to provide them with interesting facts about animal collection. They will have priority access to all facilities including parking in P1, exhibits and reserved seats at all bird shows in the nearly four hours’ journey. They will also get a memorable printed photograph.

Behind the Scene + (Dh1,450 for 10 pax)

An exclusive experience where visitors go “behind the scenes” to witness where all the action happens. Visitors get a chance to meet the animal caretakers to learn about special care given to the animal collection. This experience will also give visitors an opportunity to feed elephants or giraffes and brush white rhinoceros.

Jungle capture+ (Dh1,275 for 3 pax)

It is an exclusive experience for the shutterbugs who fancy shooting the wildlife and nature. They can spend up to three hours in the Safari Journey private bus with a guide to take once-in-a-lifetime animal photos.