Abu Dhabi: Emergency response teams in Abu Dhabi have managed to put out a blaze that broke out on Friday morning across multiple stores located in Al Dhafra region.
Authorities are now continuing cooling operations, and investigating the cause of the fire, which affected several shops on Khalifa bin Zayed International Road.
“Abu Dhabi Police and the Civil Defence Authority teams have controlled a fire that broke out in a number of stores on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road in Al Dhafra Region, and have begun the process of cooling the affected areas, ventilating the buildings, and identifying damages,” the police said on its social media platforms.
Abu Dhabi urged residents to rely only on verified sources of information about the incident.