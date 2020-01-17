Dubai: A fire broke out on a boat near the Burj Al Arab shortly before 2pm on Friday.
Pictures of the incident, with black smoke billowing across the horizon, were posted on social media by beach-goers and passers-by.
One such onlooker, Keira Doherty tweeted, “Huge fire on a ship near Burj Al Arab, Dubai. Hope everyone on board is OK. Looks pretty serious,” she added.
Several people were pictured on the beach overlooking the incident.
Gulf News has contacted Dubai Police for a statement.
More follows...