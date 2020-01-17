Fire on a boat the Burj Al Arab Image Credit: Keira Doherty, Twitter @kikpigeon

Dubai: A fire broke out on a boat near the Burj Al Arab shortly before 2pm on Friday.

Pictures of the incident, with black smoke billowing across the horizon, were posted on social media by beach-goers and passers-by.

One such onlooker, Keira Doherty tweeted, “Huge fire on a ship near Burj Al Arab, Dubai. Hope everyone on board is OK. Looks pretty serious,” she added.

Several people were pictured on the beach overlooking the incident.

Image Credit: Keira Doherty, Twitter @kikpigeon

Gulf News has contacted Dubai Police for a statement.