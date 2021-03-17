Catherine and Farhan, the two winners who shared the Dh1 million Mahzooz weekly draw. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: It was a heartbreaking date to remember. but it also turned out to be a day that brought her good fortune. Thirty-eight-year-old Filipina Catherine had bought a ticket for the weekly Mahzooz draw on the death anniversary of her son and went on to win Dh500,000.

“I participated on March 8, the anniversary of my son’s death. That day, I had a feeling that I just couldn’t understand. I just knew that something big was going to happen,” said Catherine who resides in Sharjah. She matched five out of the six winning numbers and split the Dh1 million second-tier prize with

Pakistani expatriate Farhan, who also correctly predicted five out of the six winning numbers — 3-8-19-24-25-47 — for the draw held on March 13.

Catherine said the day she bought the ticket it was a highly emotional moment for her. She tragically lost her infant son a few years ago to a rare disease called biliary atresia. “It was a liver disease that required a transplant. I was actually a donor for my baby, but his condition became worse and unfortunately he didn’t survive,” recalled the Filipina expatriate.

Catherine, who is married and has two other children, also shared her story behind the winning numbers. She said: “The numbers I chose were all related to us — 3 is my eldest son’s birthday, 8 is the death anniversary of my second son, 19 is my youngest son’s birthday, 24 is my birthday and the number 25 just appeared in my dream.”

Blessing

As for the prize, Catherine said it was a blessing that she would definitely share with others. “The money will be spread out. We will give a portion to the church, donate to biliary atresia patients, give some to my siblings and start a business of our own. This (prize) was an answer to our prayers and I know that our late son is thinking about us,” she added.

Surprised Pakistani expat

Another big winner at the 16th live draw was Farhan, a 43-year-old Abu Dhabi resident from Pakistan.

“When I got the email, I was surprised. I was not expecting this kind of news. I am definitely very happy about it,” said Farhan who is a regular Mahzooz participant, but never expected a win this big.

Like Catherine, Farhan also took home Dh500,000. He said he will use the money to take care of his family. “This money gives us new possibilities. We don’t have to worry about loans or debts, we can put some aside for our children’s education and we now have the flexibility to build a house back in Karachi,” said Farhan.

“I’m very grateful to Mahzooz. These draws are a great initiative and help change the lives of so many people, not just the winners,” he added.

