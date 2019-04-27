Expo 2020 to create Dh122 billion in economic impact Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

DUBAI: Great value ticketing at Expo 2020 Dubai will open doors to a world of fun, culture, entertainment and innovation, and ensure the six-month spectacular is a global celebration for all.

A single-day adult (18 and over) ticket will cost Dh120 ($33), while a three-day pass, which can be used on any three days during the 173 days of the Expo, will be priced at Dh260 ($71), organisers announced yesterday.

A ticket will give its holder access to a once-in-a-lifetime experience, including 60 live shows a day, future-shaping technologies, performances from world-famous artists, daily parades, cutting-edge architecture, special celebrations and more than 200 F&B outlets serving a world of cuisines.

Expo 2020 will offer a range of concessions, including free access for children aged five and under and seniors aged 65 and over. Youth aged six to 17 and students of any age will receive 50 per cent discount, while people of determination will be granted complimentary access, with their carers entering for half price. The Expo School Programme also will offer specially curated journeys for school students of all ages to excite and educate them on the Expo sub-themes.

Sanjive Khosla, Deputy Chief — Sales and Marketing, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “With less than 550 days to go before the biggest event ever to be held in the Arab region, excitement is building fast. We aim to be a World Expo that is accessible to all and believe the ticket prices and concessions will help us achieve that ambition. We can’t wait to welcome millions of visitors from around the globe, as we make every effort to ensure that our welcome is warm and reflective of the rich Arabic tradition of hospitality.”

With three Thematic Districts — which explore Expo’s subthemes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability and include the 192 Country Pavilions — one visit will not be enough to see, hear and taste all that Expo 2020 has to offer.

Gillian Hamburger, Senior Vice President, Programming, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Every day at Expo 2020 there will be more than 60 live events, including parades, performances, global music shows, hands-on workshops and other diverse entertainment for all to enjoy. There will be sitewide celebrations on special days such as Diwali, UAE National Day, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Chinese New Year and International Women’s Day. At Expo 2020, we’re not only welcoming the future, but also welcoming the fun.”