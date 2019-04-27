ABU DHABI: The UAE will open its grand pavilion at the Expo Beijing 2019 on April 29 to showcase the legacy of the Father of Nation who transformed the barren deserts into a lush green metropolis.

The UAE’s participation in the Expo Beijing is aimed at highlighting its commitment to embracing green development and horticulture as an approach to advancing civilisation and ensuring the well-being of human societies.

The National Media Council, which has been tasked to oversee the UAE’s pavilions in overseas events, is set to shed light on the UAE Founding Father, the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s efforts to develop the country’s agricultural sector, as well as the UAE’s achievements in this field, and its strategy to convert the desert into green spaces using advanced technologies.

“The UAE’s participation at the Expo 2019 Beijing reflects our wise leadership’s vision to develop and upgrade several sectors, including agriculture. It also embodies the NMC’s commitment to representing the UAE and disseminating its message by attending such prominent regional and international events,” the NMC said.

The participation in the Expo is being viewed as an opportunity for the UAE to shed light on the UAE’s efforts to sustain its agriculture sector and represent the late Shaikh Zayed’s contributions to developing and enhancing agriculture as a primary means to achieve sustainable development and transform the desert into green and living spaces.

Spread over an area of 1,850 square metres, the UAE pavilion will showcase the UAE’s nature, palm trees, traditional farming and innovations in the field of agriculture. Visitors to the pavilion will be presented with a short documentary covering the UAE’s initiatives, achievements and innovations in agriculture.