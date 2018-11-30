Thaikkad said they purchased damaged saris from the weavers’ society in Chendamangalam. “They already got paid when we bought the saris. Now the proceeds of the doll-making project will be donated to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF). However, such a donation is not the aim in itself. The doll is a symbol and tool to remind Keralites that by doing small things they can be part of rebuilding Kerala, a cause they almost forgot due to other political issues,” he explained.