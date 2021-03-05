Resistance Monument Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Museums Authority has invited all community members to visit the ‘Resistance Monument’ in Khor Fakkan that commemorates the sacrifices and heroism of the people of Khor Fakkan in defending their city against the Portuguese invasion in 1507.

Entry is free to the monument that was built on orders from His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The monument, which falls under the umbrella of the Sharjah Museums Authority, stands tall and proud on a mountain peak covering an area of 393metres.

It aims to highlight the city’s history and tell the story of Khor Fakkan’s people who sacrificed their lives to protect their city during the invasion.

Visual delight

Visitors can expect a visual delight in the breathtaking scenery of Khor Fakkan from a hall at the monument that is made completely from glass.

The memorial building also features a rest area and a spacious lobby extending across 898metres and divided into two halls, with the bigger one dedicated to film screenings for up to 40 people.

The second hall at the helmet-shaped building, includes an exhibition featuring historical posters and collections that symbolize the 14th century tools used by the people of Khor Fakkan in their struggle and resistance against the brutal Portugese invasion.

Other amenities available on site include lifts, parking lots, restrooms, and wheelchair access ramps.

When is it open?

Visiting the Resistance Monument is free of charge throughout the week from 8am to 8pm, and from 4pm to 8pm on Fridays.

The Khor Fakkan memorial is an inspirational symbol of heroism, bravery and courage. Serving as a learning centre, the landmark helps people gain insights into the authentic past of the city and encourages them to build on it while heading to the future.

In addition, the monument also serves to commemorate martyrs, who sacrificed their lives, while deepening the values of belonging, loyalty and defending the nation and its identity.

Ataya noted that the memorial enriches visitors’ knowledge about the authentic history of Khor Fakkan.

Visitors to the monument can know more about the epic battle between the two sides by watching the “Khor Fakkan 1507” film.