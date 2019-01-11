Dubai: Dubai Municipality recently organised an environmental education course for the children of Dubai government employees in the age group of 7-12 years under the theme ‘Invest with Education ... Enjoy with Environment.’ The course, organised in line with the strategic objective of protecting the environment and sustaining its natural resources, was attended by 25 children. The aim of this programme was to promote environmental awareness among young people, instill a spirit of volunteerism, and to familiarise them with modern-day local and international environmental and health issues. Aliah Al Harmoudi, Director of Environment Department, said the municipality organised the environmental education course, which is held annually, to prepare young people to make the right decisions that contribute to the preservation of the environment.