“When the authorities heard about the incident, they contacted me and asked me about it,” Sulaiman said. “They claimed the shark had been caught during the period of a ban on fishing, which is designed to protect them. I checked with the Fisherman’s Association in Fujairah as well as the auction section to inquire about the ministry’s ban, but they told me they didn’t know anything about any ban and hadn’t been given any instructions by the ministry. That’s why I took the shark to auction.”